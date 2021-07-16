Wrong place, plead arson victims

The family believe they are the victim of mistaken identity. Photo by Carson Bodie

“WE just want it to stop,” says a Spearwood resident whose family home is believed to have been mistakenly targeted in recent fire bombing attacks.

Normally sleepy Skeahan Street has been the site of three recent attacks, with the second two occurring at the family’s home.

At 4am on May 1, a neighbouring porch was set ablaze. Then, in the early morning of June 2, tennis balls filled with fuel were thrown from the street onto the porch of the residents who spoke with the Herald.

Fortunately, the sound of balls striking the front of the house woke the sleeping family.

“I opened the front door and the whole area was in flames,” said one family member.

Everyone was able to evacuate and neighbours helped tame the blaze, which extensively damaged the front of the insured home.

Exactly a month later, in the wee hours of July 2, they were again woken unexpectedly, this time to find the car in the driveway on fire. Again, neighbours were quick to respond, showing up with fire extinguishers and hoses.

“We had the fire pretty much out by the time the fire brigade got here.”

Friendly

According to the family, friendly neighbours are more emblematic of their street than arson attacks.

After 20 years on the block, they describe it as quiet and static, the kind of community where people know their neighbours and crime is rare.

Now, they don’t feel safe in their own home.

“We’re concerned about being at home. We wake up at three in the morning because that’s when it’s happening.”

They are also bearing the financial burden of their destroyed car, which was not insured, and dealing with repairs to the front of the house.

A sign on the lawn reads: “Please stop attacking us. We are an innocent family. You have the wrong house.”

The family believe they’ve also noticed a pattern to the attacks and have put plans in place to protect themselves.

When asked if there is anything they want people to know, a family member said: “We’re definitely not the intended targets.”

Wrong target

Police are currently investigating the incidents. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www. crimestopperswa.com.au