Chook flying

Val Gonzalez

THIS week the Chook is trialling a bold new return to letterboxes in parts of Cockburn east: South Lake, Yangebup, Success, Atwell and Bibra Lake.

We are highlighting new advertisers in special features by our new Advertising Consultant Val Gonzalez (val. gonzalez@fremantleherald.com).

Val wants to highlight vibrant businesses close to where she lives, in the only independent local paper already reaching thousands of letterboxes in Cockburn west. She • has a range of great offers for powerful mass circulation in Cockburn, Fremantle and Melville, some advertising lower priced and more effective than social media. And it’s so easy: email and your message is on its way to thousands of homes.

Val’s cheerful motto for you is All Gain For No Pain!

From 1997 the Cockburn City Herald spread like wildfire through fast growing suburbs, but was forced to wind back when the mining construction boom ended in 2016. Now we are taking the first post-pandemic ‘baby steps’ to reclaim this territory.

Happy reading! And don’t forget you can read the paper every week on fremantleherald.com or pick it up from any one of the many convenient small bulk drops or Street Press sites throughout the city. Better still, sign up for our e-newspaper on fremantleherald.com or via matt.eeles@fremantleherald.com – it’s FREE!

by ANDREW SMITH publisher