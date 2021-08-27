Scholarly honour

Ron and Dianne Davidson

TWO luminaries from Fremantle’s history brigade have been honoured by having a local scholarship named after them.

The Ron and Dianne Davidson Research Scholarship offers $2,000 for new research contributing to the understanding of the history and heritage of Fremantle.

Mr Davidson died last October, while his wife lives in an aged care facility in North Fremantle.

They were long-time members of the Fremantle History Society which is offering the scholarship, but also active in the Fremantle Society whose exploits preserving the city’s heritage buildings they chronicled in their successful book Fighting for Fremantle.

FHS treasurer Anne Brake, who worked with the pair on many projects, described them as “dear friends and fellow committee members, authors, historians and heritage/history warriors”.

Ms Brake said the research would mostly be for a 5000-8000 word monograph to be presented at the society’s Fremantle Studies Day held each October and published in its annual journal.

“We would, however, be happy to consider other forms of publication and presentation – but it must be based on new research.

“This is a pretty impressive undertaking for a local history society and I think it’s unique in WA and possibly Australia,” she said, stressing the “possibly”.

Applications for the scholarship close Friday September 24 and the application form can be downloaded from https://fhs.org.au