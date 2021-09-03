Sharks say ‘later’ in style

LAST Saturday the East Fremantle Sharks hosted their last game against West Perth before their home ground undergoes a $25 million transformation.

It was a morale-boosting 46-point win to the Sharks after a mid-season slump saw their finals chances evaporate early. They miss this weekend‚Äôs last round through a bye.

The redevelopment project is on track to start in October, with East Fremantle council estimating it will provide jobs to over 200 local workers.

During the redevelopment the Sharks will play and train at the WACA.

The McGowan government has put $20m towards the redevelopment, with the council putting in the remaining $5m.

Premier Mark McGowan said: ‚ÄúThe development of this precinct will give local sporting clubs and the community access to state-of-the-art facilities and create a vibrant community hub.

The redevelopment will completely revamp the precinct, opening the site up to the sporting clubs and local community who call it home, including the East Fremantle Football Club, East Fremantle Croquet Club, and East Fremantle Bowling Club.

East Freo’s winning girls’ teams.

Making their mark

EAST FREMANTLE Junior Football Club has reached a new milestone, with two of its girls’ teams making into this year’s grand finals with hopes of ending their premiership drought.

Three of the Power’s eligible female youth teams made it to the finals, but the Year 7/8 White team sadly fell short when they were defeated by Palmyra in their preliminary final on Sunday.

The Year 7/8 Blue and Year 9/10 teams both keep the flag dream alive, having won their semi finals the week prior and moving straight to the grand final tomorrow (September 5) at Atwell Reserve.

EFJFC registrar Jema Ritchie said while girls had previously been able to play in the boys’ teams, the club’s first female-only team was established in 2017.

Ms Ritchie said the club’s success showed the latent talent in the growing ranks of women’s football, as well as its commitment to supporting youngsters in the local community.

Today the Power is one of the few clubs to have five girls’ teams ranging from Years 3/4 to Years 9/10.

“We are sowing the seed for a successful female sport to continue to grow within the competition,” Ms Ritchie said.

“It’s significant to see females positively supported and encouraged in what is a male dominated sport in Australia.”

East Freo’s ranks continue to grow rapidly, with between 15-20 new players joining each season. Ms Ritchie said while the club focused ono a fun and competitive environment, a number of players were in development squads and were hopeful of a career in AFL Women’s.

The Year 9/10 face Piara Waters at 10am, while Year 7/8 Blue takes on Palmyra at 11.30am.

stories by SOPHIE FENNA