Depot deal

FREMANTLE council depot workers are happy to be back on the job after the city agreed to leave a contentious stand-down clause out of their renewed work contracts.

With the pandemic circling WA ever-closer, the workers dug in over removing the clause, saying the hardship some faced last year when about 60 were stood down was unreasonable.

Around 70 depot workers represented by two unions, the CFMEU and and LGRCEU, have been striking intermittently since returning to work.

On August 25 the city agreed to remove the clause.

One of the Chook’s contacts at the depot said they’re happy to put the whole thing behind them and get on with their lives.

CFMEU Assistant Secretary Brad Upton credits the softening of the council’s position to the June appointment of acting CEO Glen Dougall.

by CARSON BODIE