Calm down down

• Just a temporary hiatus for Coles in Freo’s CBD.

A SOCIAL media freakout over signs announcing the imminent closure of Coles in Fremantle is a bit overblown, says Woolstores owner Gerard O’Brien.

Residents exploded on the Freo Massive Facebook page after a picture of the sign announcing the October 17 closure was posted to the group, venting their frustrations and slamming Freo council; one poster bluntly opined “Freo has turned to shit.”

Another said: “This is an absolute disgrace and shows councillors who are out of touch with the practicalities of a delivering a liveable city.”

Returning

But Mr O’Brien said while Coles will be shut for over a year, it will return when the redeveloped Woolstores reopens around Easter 2023.

“They will have a standard Coles size box around 3,500m2 with the latest design and presentation,” he said.

While Coles will return, Mr O’Brien said many of the other stores in the building will close for good: “There aren’t many stores left.”

The upgrades will add a childcare facility, offices, apartments and a hotel above the ground floor shopping level.

“The outlook for Fremantle looks awesome,” Mr O’Brien said.

by CAIN ANDREWS