Bridge plan to connect

COCKBURN mayoral candidate Chontelle Stone is calling for a feasibility study into pedestrian bridges over the Kwinana Freeway in the burgeoning suburbs of Atwell and Aubin Grove.

Cr Stone says it’s silly that students from Atwell College on the west side of the freeway face a 10-minute drive to get to school and add to the congestion on Beeliar Drive when they could get there with a five-minute walk over a bridge.

She wants Bartram Road and Gaebler Roads looked at, saying it would also help people with mobility issues and help connect communities.

“A bridge at either of these locations will provide safer and easier passage across the freeway,” she said.

“This will encourage more people to walk or cycle to cross the freeway.

“It might mean a walk to a park that was previously a drive away, or it might mean a bike ride with the family across to the shops.

“Fundamentally, a pedestrian bridge will improve the safety of Cockburn residents hoping to get around by walking or cycling.

“This in turn makes for a greener city with less traffic on our roads and better opportunities for residents to connect and enjoy our open spaces,” Cr Sands said.