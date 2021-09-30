Can they do it?

The premier family club, record membership

SOUTH FREMANTLE Football Club are preparing for some old-school rough-and-tumble when they play Subiaco in the WAFL Grand Final on Saturday (October 2).

Last weekend the Bulldogs fended off a stirring comeback from Claremont to book a place in their third consecutive grand final.

Subiaco will be no push over – they beat South Fremantle in the semis and Bulldogs CEO Cameron Britt says they copped a few knocks and bruises in the punishing encounter.

“Subiaco played a very hard and physical style of football,” he says.

“Some injuries picked up in that game forced some changes for our prelim final, and this injection of youth really delivered for us.

“They played with great aggression and intensity, and we were able to get a really valuable jump on Claremont.”

Mr Britt says the Bulldogs have a strong connection to Freo and want to bring home the trophy for the local community.

“We are the premier family club in the WAFL, and a key component of the local fabric in Fremantle,” he says. “Our membership is at record highs, and we are so proud to provide connection with our community. In 2020 we really picked Fremantle up from the covid-19 canvas when we hosted and won the Grand Final in Fremantle, so we really want to extend that feeling and win on Saturday at the magnificent Optus Stadium.”

“We are the pride of Fremantle and will do our best to win our 15th WAFL League Premiership on Saturday.”

The Subiaco v South Fremantle WAFL Grand Final starts at 3.20pm at Optus Stadium in Perth.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK