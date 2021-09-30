Movie boost

Arts minister David Templeman and Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk announce another $20m to attract films to WA.

FREMANTLE’S proposed Vic Quay film studio has been given another bump along with the McGowan government putting up $20 million to big films.

The Screen Production Attraction Fund will provide skills development and training to get locals ready for working on national and global film projects, and will be leveraged to try and attract federal funding.

“The state budget is supporting jobs in new and emerging industries, diversifying the economy across a broad range of sectors – including cultural industries,” culture and arts minister David Templeman said.

