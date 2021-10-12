Election hacking probe

WA Police have are investigating claims Facebook pages are being hacked during Fremantle’s election campaign.

Police liaison officer Samuel Dinnison said officers from Technology Crime Services were “investigating concerns raised over access to a privately managed Facebook page/group which is used to discuss matters associated with the Fremantle area”.

City ward candidate Mia Kriznic told the Herald last week she alerted police after noticing unusual behaviour on her Fremantle Community Forum page.

Ms Kriznic said information was deleted and posts shuffled around mysteriously, with police pointing to a range of “unusual” IP addresses which had accessed the site.

