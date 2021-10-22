Deputy shock

EAST FREMANTLE has a new deputy mayor after the shock defeat of long-serving councillor Jenny Harrington.

Ms Harrington lost Plympton ward to engineer Mark Wilson, 270 votes to 213.

Mayor Jim O’Neill, who was returned unopposed, paid tribute to Ms Harrington as someone “passionate” about the town and a big contributor to its annual George Street festival.

Mr O’Neill said she and colleague Cliff Collinson, had led the council in negotiating for a better outcome for residents in the Royal George redevelopment.

The other long-termer to lose his seat was former Herald advertising rep Tony Watkins, who was just pipped by Andrew White 212-107 in a three-way race.

Laura Mascaro joins the council after winning Preston Point ward, which was vacant after former deputy mayor Michael McPhail retired.

Andrew McPhail was also unopposed in Richmond Ward.

The council remains a bit bloke-heavy, with just 2 of the 10 positions held by women.