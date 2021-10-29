Generous splash

ST PAT’S has scored a last-of-series painting of the Abrolhos Islands from renowned WA artist Larry Mitchell for next month’s Fremantle Long Table Dinner auction.

Mitchell, who’s works regularly top $20,000 when they come up for sale, is a self-taught artist whose been plying his trade since 1997.

St Pat’s CEO Michael Piu said they were very excited to have been donated the large canvas.

The dinner raises funds for St Pat’s to support Freo’s homeless and vulnerable community members, and Mr Piu said it was great to see the artist and other local businesses stepping up at a crucial time.

“In Fremantle, we are seeing a significant increase in the number of people calling for assistance, including meals and medical services,” Mr Piu said.

The Long Table Dinner is on November 27 and is being held in Walyalup Koort, where patrons will receive a meal from a team of top WA chefs and plenty of entertainment.

To check out the painting and other items up for auction, head to https://drct-st-patricks. prod.supporterhub.net/auction/fremantlelongtable