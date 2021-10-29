New chapter for Freo

FREMANTLE council has set a date for the opening of its new civic centre in Walyalup Koort.

The council will open its new state-of-the-art library, customer service centre and children’s playground on Monday November 22.

New mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge will get the ribbon-cutting honours and says moving the library meant the opening of the community and civic functions of the new building were just around the corner.

“Freo’s heart is pumping again,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

“I think the people of Fremantle can feel genuinely excited that the hard work to revitalise their and says moving the library meant the opening of the community and civic functions of the new building were just around the corner.

“Freo’s heart is pumping again,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

“I think the people of Fremantle can feel genuinely excited that the hard work to revitalise their The downside is that the library will have to shut from November 8

in preparation for the move, but current loans will be extended until the reopening date, and anyone needing to drop something off can do it at the council’s current offices at Freo Oval, the Meeting Place, Freo Toy Library and Samson Recreation Centre.