Singing Freo’s praises

UPCOMING feature film The Canary is set to showcase the visual beauty of Fremantle’s waters.

The 1800s period drama by WA’s Salt and Honey Productions follows the mental and physical struggles of a young woman cast away on the open ocean with nothing but a lifeboat and a caged canary to aid in her survival.

Writer, lead actor and co-director Emilie Lowe said her dyslexia made it hard to pluck up the courage to take on a major feature film: “I have always been passionate, but really doubted if I could handle such a task.”

Co-director and Scudley Films producer Peter Renzullo says being a legally blind director makes his work “as rich and clear as it can be. The beauty of it is that I’ve got a focus assist on the camera which is a feature that lights up very harsh highlighted colours on the parts of the film that are in focus; if that wasn’t there I wouldn’t be able to see anything,” he said.