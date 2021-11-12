Greener fields

RAYMOND GRENFELL is a doctor of philosophy, radio presenter on RTRFM and the son of Randwick Stables owner Alison Bolas, who has helped maintain the southern suburbs’ connection to horse racing since taking over the heritage-listed property more than 20 years ago.

FREMANTLE’S iconic pinto pony Shylo has passed away, aged 36.

Many Freo residents would have grown accustomed to seeing Shylo at the beach, on the streets or at cafes in Fremantle, often with her rider Alison Bolas who runs Randwick Stables in Hamilton Hill.

Shylo moved to the area in 1998, with Alison taking over the stables shortly after and securing its protection on the permanent heritage registry.

Randwick Stables, established in 1923, is one of the oldest in Australia, formerly home to racing identities Jim and Florence Banks, who bought the property in 1951 after one of Jim’s horses won the Perth Cup.

Both Shylo and Alison have been strong advocates for the preservation of heritage and the local environment.

Shylo regularly attended protests, from the ban on live exports rallies to raising her hoof in opposition to the Roe 8/9 project and even once travelling to the city to demonstrate in solidarity with those opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline in the United States.

She also loved parties, frequently attending events such as the Horse’s Birthday Parade and the Fremantle Carnevale.

Shylo was known by many in the community with hundreds of kids and adults regularly coming to visit her and the other animals at the stables. She was a courageous, strong-willed, wise and compassionate pony who will be missed by her family, friends and the local community.

There will be a service for Shylo on Sunday, November 14 at Randwick Stables in Hamilton Hill, all welcome.