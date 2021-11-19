14 million reasons George St fest rocks

EAST FREMANTLE council’s new-found love for youth (“Pumped for youth,” Herald, September 24, 2021) will see young stars get the chance to shine at this year’s George Street Festival.

Held on Sunday December 5 from 11am-6pm, the festival will this year feature its first dedicated youth stage for up and coming local acts such as brother and sister duo 12 Parsecs (whose name is, somewhat ironically, a reference to a movie from their grandparents’ era).

Thirteen-year-old Riley Spowart and his sister Georgia (11) have already racked up 14 million views on their breakout cover of another golden oldie, Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog, but are equally at home down on Freo’s waterfront trying to raise much-needed coins for Guide Dogs WA.

Also on the bill are 14-year-old Angelina Curtis who won a WAM award this year in her age category for her alt-country original Old Land’s Tale, Helga and the Wizards, folksy all-girl trio The Stamps and a heap more.

Mayor Jim O’Neill said the council had listened to the clamour from residents to do more for their kids and the festival was another step in the right direction.

He said there’d also be a Youth Zone run by the Fremantle Youth Network, where youngsters can hang out or buy some second-hand books to help raise funds for Indigenous literacy.