Demand sees new school double class

A NEW alternative high school set to open in Fremantle’s CBD early next year has proven so popular its first cohort has already been doubled.

Studio School is an offshoot of All Saints College and is aimed at students from Year 10 – 12 who don’t fit the standard school model but could thrive with the opportunity to solve real-world problems with help from industry mentors.

The school has secured a long-term lease on a building opposite the town hall on Adelaide Street which is being fitted out for an April opening.

Esther Hill from All Saints’ Djoowak: The Beyond Boundaries Institute told the Herald in the interim the school would be based in the old Dockers/Freo council headquarters at Fremantle Oval.

On Friday the foundation students met with chamber of commerce CEO Danicia Quinlan, local commercial landlord Joseph Geha and Freo council representatives to talk about issues facing the city.

Ms Hill says the feedback would be used to create a community impact strategy and statement.

“These will form a cornerstone of the engaged work that students at TSS will engage in with relation to our vision of making a positive difference in our world,” Ms Hill said.

“This work will form the basis of many of our students’ projects next year and into the future.”

Mr Geha said Fremantle needed to increase its CBD population to 5000 people and reconnect the city to

its waterfront assets, while grappling with the difficulties of repurposing heritage buildings for modern businesses.

Ms Quinlan said Freo would go through a “seismic shift” over the next 20 years as its port was relocated.

“What is Fremantle if we don’t have a part at our heart, and there’s a lot of committees looking into that,” she said.

by STEVE GRANT