They fought, they persisted, they won. Now they party

Saluting Freo’s role in forest debate

FREMANTLE’S pivotal role in the successful campaign to end logging in WA’s native forests will be celebrated with a Forest Fiesta next Friday (December 17).

Organised by seasoned campaigners from the WA Forest Alliance, the fiesta will include dancers, a brass band, world music and local Dj Mama Cass.

It will also include an exhibition at PS Art Space on Pakenham Street called Memories of the Movement – Defending South West Forests, which delves into the protestors’ vaults with photos, video, news articles and campaign materials from the last half-century.

Political

WAFA member Shona Hunter said politically, Fremantle was where a lot of the forest action happened.

“The questions in Parliament and the Greens who were very active down here, it all stemmed from Fremantle,” she said (though the Chook recalled the impact of Janet Woollard’s defection from the Liberal party to stand up for the forests earned her the formerly blue ribbon seat of Alfred Cove).

“We’ve got a very active team of 1200 people and half of them are in Fremantle; that’s volunteers that turn up and are there to help at every event, and when we do stalls at the Fremantle Farmers Markets we get a gazillion more postcards than anywhere else,” Ms Hunter said.

WAFA campaign director Jess Beckerling wants to keep working with the government on the next 2024 Forest Management Plan.

“From here, much work remains to be done to get the details right and ensure forests are properly and securely protected, and as we celebrate, we regenerate, recharge and stoke the fires of the forest movement,” Ms Beckerling said.

The Fiesta will be on Pakenham Street from 6.30-11pm.

by STEVE GRANT