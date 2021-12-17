Great design 

THIS South Fremantle home has lots of ‘green’ credentials and style to boot.

Designed by renowned architect Derek Nash, it is made from rammed earth and has a solar passive design with north-facing windows and strategically placed Louvre windows.

But the architects haven’t sacrificed on style and this three bedroom two bathroom house is a real looker, tucked amongst the shady trees of Wesley Street.

The pretty courtyard is dappled with shade from a gorgeous Jacaranda tree, making it the perfect spot for a coffee or a glass of vino.

The interior is incredibly airy and cool, courtesy of the tiled floor and open plan design.Whipping up meals will be a breeze in the spacious kitchen, which has a nice splash back and plenty of bench space.

The spiral staircase is a great talking point and leads to two bedrooms, a bathroom and balcony on the top floor.

There’s a lovely cosy feel to these bedrooms with great use of natural wood and carpet.Both bathrooms have been redesigned by Gobet-Hur architects with the best quality tiling, fixtures and fittings.

The third bedroom on the ground floor can be used as a home office/workspace, and includes a nice little deck for lunch meetings or evening drinks.

Situated on a 200sqm block on Wesley Street, there’s very little through traffic and you are well placed for visits to South Beach, Fremantle Sailing Club and a large selection of cafes and small bars.

This is a stylish, modern home in a highly desirable suburb.

$1,390,000

Home open today (Saturday December 18) 12pm – 12:45pm

9b Wesley Street, South Fremantle

Mark Brophy Estate Agent 9335 9800

Mark Brophy 0403 382 555