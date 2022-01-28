Cockburn cluster

COCKBURN’S Covid cluster seems to have cooled, with no new cases linked to the outbreak on Thursday, though another three positive cases were close contacts linked to the Willagee IGA sub-cluster.

Premier Mark McGowan has warned that while Thursday’s numbers were encouraging, with just another 10 local cases identified, that could be because of lower testing rates on the Australia Day public holiday.

Mr McGowan urged people who were feeling unwell to get tested.

As a result of the cluster, which saw Cockburn Arc’s gym temporarily closed, the council has sent many of its administrative staff home to work.

“The city’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of staff and customers, and to keep our services open and running,” the city posted on its social media.

“All staff remain working but some are now working from home if they can do so without impacting customer services.”

Dropping in unannounced is now out, and any face-to-face meetings with staff have to be booked in advance, though the city is encouraging residents to use email and phone where possible.

There are still a bunch of sites across the Chook’s heartland listed as Covid hotspots, so check the https://www. healtshywa.wa.gov.au/ site and get tested if you’re feeling crook.