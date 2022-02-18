Deep Water Point paid parking soon

PAID parking for those who linger longer than two hours will be introduced at Deep Water Point in Mt Pleasant from March 1 as Melville council rolls out its new traffic management plan.

The car park has been a battleground between boaties using the launch ramp, picnicking families and people heading to Dome for their weekend fix of caffeine and pastries for years, prompting the council to appoint consultants to help find a solution.

Cardno WA’s parking management plan has also suggested a one-way flow of traffic through the car park, more trailer-only bays, more Acrod bays, making the loading bay available for drop-offs, and better signage. Paid parking after two hours will also apply to The Esplanade near the popular riverside park.

Melville mayor George Gear said when the plan was put out for consultation, 54 per cent of participants gave it their backing.