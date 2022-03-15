Differential rate relief?

Cr Pemberton has also flagged a push to reduce the differential rate for Fremantle’s CBD businesses.

“My broader focus is that we have these wonderful, thriving urban centres but it’s sucking activity out of the CBD, and the question is how do we support those businesses in the CBD,” Cr Pemberton said.

“One option would be to reduce the differential rate; we need to give them a break. It’s been a really tough time for commercial activity in the CBD, particularly through Covid.

Cr Pemberton said another strategy was to collaborate with businesses to improve the neighbourhood, something which had paid dividends in Fremantle Malls following years of anti-social behaviour which included people using doorways as toilets.

