FREMANTLE’S traditional Anzac Day march will be cancelled unless WA’s Covid restrictions are eased before April 25.

But the council will go ahead with an invite-only Dawn Service on Monument Hill to comply with the state’s level 2 restrictions which limit gatherings to 500, while the North Fremantle service at 9am will also proceed.

A council spokesperson said if the restrictions are eased in time, the council will revert to the standard format with the Dawn Service, North Freo service and the march starting at Pioneer Park and finishing at Walyalup Koort.

Cockburn council’s library and cultural services head Brittany Cover said the city would also run a Covid-safe Dawn Service, but the Anzac Youth Parade had been postponed until November 9 and would be rebadged as the Remembrance Day youth parade.