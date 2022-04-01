Arts support

THE Fremantle Arts Centre has scored a $100,000 Australia Council grant to help bolster the careers of WA artists.

The money will go towards the Groundwork initiative, which will give six artists a studio and weekly wage while they participate in an intensive three-month incubator to developer their arts business acumen.

Groundwork will also provide networking with senior artists and arts managers, as well as support to produce and show works.

Arts centre director Anna Reece said Groundwork filled a gap in WA’s arts sector: “The program is about empowering practitioners and providing them with the resources they require to embrace risk and engage in rigour in their practice.”