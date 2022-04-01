Arts support

· by · in News. ·

THE Fremantle Arts Centre has scored a $100,000 Australia Council grant to help bolster the careers of WA artists.

The money will go towards the Groundwork initiative, which will give six artists a studio and weekly wage while they participate in an intensive three-month incubator to developer their arts business acumen.

Groundwork will also provide networking with senior artists and arts managers, as well as support to produce and show works.

Arts centre director Anna Reece said Groundwork filled a gap in WA’s arts sector: “The program is about empowering practitioners and providing them with the resources they require to embrace risk and engage in rigour in their practice.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s