Sandgropers’ Covid Theatre

DR GLEN B LEGGE heralds from a scientific and medical background, with a PhD from Cambridge University and MBBS from Notre Dame University, Fremantle. He has a deep understanding of proteins and immunology from both a scientific and medical perspective – his first PhD student went to work in the laboratory of professor Timothy Springer, co-founder of Moderna and now the world’s 176th richest individual. He says sometimes you need something other than straight facts to catch people’s attentions.
Our borders are finally open
700 days and we welcome back the world
But some things have changed
Our new visitors must be told
You think that Covid is over
No for us it’s just begun
We are ‘staying safe’ forever
So, you must join the fun
First you must vax and vax and vax
Now with SafeWA sign in
Get out your ServiceWA
A passport before the fun begins
Remember the rules
The bar is dangerous
The server you just can’t trust
Be sure you to wear your mask
But the table is fine
It’s Covid free
So, show your face
For all to see
Half capacity venues only
And we must keep out the unclean
The unvaxed
The Othered must not be seen
You are the good
You have done what was asked
Hoarded the toilet paper
And double masked
Don’t forget the children
Helping save Grandma our 1st task
Total lockdowns are over
So the children must be masked
Mandates – For the Greater Good
The closed Borders are now gone
But Safety and security replace
Our freedoms that were hard won
Despite all this Covid theatre
A superspreader event has begun
Omicron has escaped
Vaxed and unvaxed infected as one
Every death a tragedy
Every business closed a loss
The mental health, and secondary costs
They couldn’t give a toss!
Covid is here, so feed the fear
No matter what the cost
They take our liberties and
freedom,
and without that, we are lost!