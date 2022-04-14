Acting CEO gets gig

FREMANTLE council has appointed Glen Dougall as the city’s CEO for the next four years, almost a year to the day his predecessor announced his resignation.

Mr Dougall has been acting CEO since June last year, after stepping in for Phillip St John, who cited a year of health scares and the passing of family friends for his decision to leave.

Mr Dougall was chosen from a field of 82 applications from around Australia.

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said Mr Dougall stood out on the basis of his strong and compelling vision for the future.

“In the past year we’ve seen a number of leadership changes at the city, as well as the nove into our new home at the Walyalup Civic Centre, the transition to activity based working for our staff and the disruption caused by the Covid0-19 pandemic,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

“We have a very capable and strong team at Fremantle and this appointment will be the catalyst for the city to take the next step in its journey to create a thriving future for our community.

“The selection panel noted Glen’s enthusiasm for the future of the city, innovative ideas for improvements, strategic ability and thorough knowledge of governance, finance and economic development.

Mr Dougall, who has been at the city since 2005 and became director of city business in 2014, said it was a privilege to accept the role.

“Rather than make wholesale structural changes we will consolidate and refine our strengths, look to develop our own staff where possible and remain agile when needed.

“I will be a visible CEO for our external stakeholders and community and I will continue to foster our relationships with government, industry, community services and our precinct and community groups.”

He said it was important for the city to look for revenue streams outside rates.