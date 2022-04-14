• FREMANTLE’S Anzac Day Dawn Service and Parade will be open for anyone to attend following the further easing of WA’s Covid restrictions this week. Fremantle council had been planning a small invite-only event, but will now have a full dawn service started at 5.50am on Monday (April 25) followed by a service in North Fremantle at 9am and then the Anzac Day March at 10.15am from Pioneer Park up the Cappuccino Strip and back to Walyalup Koort. Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said despite removing the restrictions, the council would still live stream the dawn service for people who couldn’t attend.

• FREMANTLE Library now has an entire shelf devoted to iconic local publishers Fremantle Press. More than 300 of the Press’s titles are now available for loan, including fiction, non-fiction and children’s books. Award-winning local author David Whish-Wilson’s success comes in part from its support: “It’s a testament to the vital role that Fremantle Press has played not only in Fremantle but also more broadly in the West Australian literary and cultural ecosystem,” Whish-Wilson said of the library collection, which is in the new Walyalup Civic Centre.

• ST MICHAEL’S Anglican Church has launched a Free Little Pantry, otherwise known as a “community box of blessings”, to help struggling families get through Easter. Situated out the front of the Mell Road church, people can donate groceries and personal hygiene items. “During the last two years some of us have found at times that we just need a little help to see us through to the next pay; this Free Little Pantry will be a blessing for people at times like these,” priest in charge Debbie May said. “It relies totally on the generosity of others. I have been contacted by many generous local people who wish to offer a little help to others and this is just one way of doing that.”

• THE scaffolding has come down to reveal the restored facade of the Royal George Hotel in East Fremantle. The 120-year-old building has seen a complete makeover of its facades, roof, cupola, chimneys, doors, verandah and balustrades. “When we first began works on the Royal George, it was in a dilapidated state having lay dormant for over 15 years,” said project director Joel Saraceni from developer Saracen Properties. “It has been a fascinating and thorough journey walking in the steps of the original designers. They had an extraordinary commitment to craft and detail, and we have worked carefully to ensure this has been upheld through the restoration.” Saracen have approved plans to build a 23-apartment complex at the rear of the hotel.

• THE shared path linking Leach Highway and the Mt Henry Bridge in Mt Pleasant has been completed, giving cyclists an uninterrupted ride along 74 kilometres of the Kwinana Freeway. Transport minister Rita Saffioti opened the last 880-metre section on Monday, which includes a new underpass at Cranford Avenue and artwork by former Melville student Darren Hutchens which focuses on the foreshore’s native flora and fauna. “Over the past five years, the number of people riding in WA has grown substantially and our Government is building the infrastructure to match,” Ms Saffioti said. Bateman MLA Kim Giddens said she and her family love a ride along the river “and it makes a big difference when there are top quality principal shared paths.