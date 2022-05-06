Damn good cause

Rotary’s George Booth and Bob Coventry with Foodworks owner Liz Ward and staffers Kathy and Marie.

THE Rotary Club of Fremantle has launched its annual Give A Damn Give A Can campaign to help raise food for St Pat’s.

St Pat’s provide 50 breakfasts and 60 lunches a day, plus food hampers that are delivered to vulnerable people in the community.

Rotary coordinated Deb Greenwood said since starting in 2009 Give A Damn has collected $10,000 worth of food for St Pat’s to use in its kitchens and hampers.

The club is asking for donations of full cans of food 

(preferably ring pull and non perishable food) which can be placed in baskets in Coles, Woolworths, Foodworks and selected pharmacies through Fremantle and surrounding districts.

The baskets will be cleared throughout the campaign by Rotary bin monitors and at the end of May the collected food and all items will be delivered to St Pats.

Homes in a few streets will get flyers in their letterboxes requesting food be left in a nearby box on a specific date.

