First “Activating Alfresco” grant initiated

SOUTH FREMANTLE’S Patisserie La Vespa has become the first business to receive a grant under the McGowan government’s Covid-19 “Activating Alfresco” program.

The local favourite has been given $5000 to purchase new furniture which will help expand its alfresco area. Local government minister John Carey announced the grant and said Covid had made outdoor eating sound pretty enticing to cafe-goers, but it would also help to bring more life to the city’s streets.

“The Activating Alfresco program is a fantastic way to give small businesses such as Patisserie La Vespa a lift, revitalising their outdoor area and re-activating our spaces,” Mr Carey said.