Harbour run a classic

THE Fremantle Ports Harbour Master Classic kicks off next Sunday May 15 and the women who took out last year’s inaugural event are keen for another shot.

Sinead Noonan took out the women’s 10km title and said the Victoria Quay event lived up to the billing of being a fun run.

“It was very different from a normal race; we were inside a shed at one point … around a bagpipe … and there was lots of people,” Ms Noonan said.

“I was quite surprised how many sort of kids and families that there was, it was quite a big sort of community showing which you don’t get at all the races.”

She said it had a few too many turns to be considered a fast course, but she was certainly fleet footed, finishing well ahead of her closest competitor.

Keely Waters took out the women’s 5km run and also appreciated the crowd cheering her on.

“Because you could see the start and the finish, and there were loads of points to watch,” she said.

Entertainment

Last year’s event attracted more than 1100 runners, who port community relations manager Neil Stanbury said indicated in a post-race survey they’d had a great time.

“It’s a fantastic running track with lots of fun entertainment, that takes the field down Peter Hughes Drive past the passenger terminal, back around the Maritime Museum, out South Mole then back along cute little Slip Street between the port’s heritage workshops,” Mr Stanbury said.

“It’s the only race in Australia where the course takes you right through a heritage-listed industrial workshop, past wharfie trucks and maritime equipment.”

The 5km run (once around the course) starts at 8am while the twice-round 10km starts at 9am and there’s a easy 300m kicking off at 10.30am.

There’s spot prizes on the day, including one for best nautical costume.

Registrations are open right up until 8am on the Sunday, but there’s a late fee if you leave it to the last moment.