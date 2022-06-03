Swanning around WA

WA Day Festival organiser and Fishing Boat Harbour representative Eddie Watling with the giant swan.

A GIANT inflatable black swan will preside over Fishing Boat Harbour on Monday for one of the state’s few celebrations of WA Day.

Organiser Nella Fitzgerald said it would be a “celebration of all Western Australians” and feature a strong Indigenous component as well as performances from groups representing the many cultures who have come to call WA home.

“Set against the magnificent backdrop of the harbour and beach, artists will represent Oceania, Asia, Europe and South America in a colourful, exciting and energy charged representation of our Western Australian multicultural community.”

Festivities kick off at 11am with a smoking ceremony by Noongar elder Neville Collard, followed by a performance by Wadumbah Dance Troup.

During the afternoon there’s lion dances and ancient drumming from the Yaolin Kung Fu academy, samba dancers, fiery tarantellas, Italian accordion music, a Mexican mariachi quartet and Noongar craft activities.