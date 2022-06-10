THE Leeming Area Community Bands have a concert coming up this coming Saturday June 18 in Yangebup, but in other big news have plans to reboot their training band in October this year.

The LACB was formed in 1996, with two bands under the baton of primary school music teacher Phil Arnold.

While the youth side was disbanded a few years later as specialist programs at schools started to offer more opportunities, the adult band continued to grow.

Committee member April Johnston says they now have two concert bands, a big band and various ensemble groups.

“We will be starting a third [training] band in October and it would be great top make this known to any beginning or returning musicians.”

The concert band and big band rehearse on Thursday nights at the Leeming High School performing arts centre across from the Striker Sports Centre, while the intermediate band rehearses there on Saturday mornings.

Ms Johnston says the upcoming concert A Bar on Broadway will feature a selection of popular Broadway tunes by both bands and there’ll be a bar and raffles.

It’s on Saturday June 18 from 7-9.30pm at the Cockburn Bowling and Recreation Club on Birchley Road. Tickets $15 adults and $10 conc/students (kids are free) from http://www.trybooking.com/BZTAD