Year 3 student Jude Taylor, his mum Lee McIntosh and principal Glenn Rondoni have been hanging out for White Gum Valley Primary School’s new adventure playground to open, which it did on Thursday afternoon.

The school turned 120 years old last year and the P&C’s anniversary committee organised a fete that helped kick in $30,000 towards the new playground, while MP Simone McGurk got an invite to the opening courtesy of the state government’s $20,000 contribution.

Mr Rondoni said the rest had come out of school funds after they’d been making a few saving over the last couple of years.

He said he expects the new playground to be popular with kids around the suburb, even those who aren’t White Gummies.

Photo by Steve Grant