New life for jetty

FISHING Boat Harbour’s Jetty 3, which has been partially closed for four years, is to be completely replaced with a new floating dock for 45 boats.

The McGowan government announced the funding last week, part of a $14 million contract that will also see pens upgraded in the Hillarys marina.

It comes on top of a new penholder facility for Jetty 3 announced late April, which will see boaties get access to bathrooms, a laundry and new toilets. The works will include a dedicated pedestrian path along the car-focused Capo D’Orlando Drive, and new lighting and landscaping.

Transport minister Rita Saffioti said the new facility would attract more people to the harbour.

“The new amenities and state of the art floating pen system will provide a better experience for users and benefit the local community,” Ms Saffioti said.

But her department refuted a comment made by a harbour trader that the works were only necessary because the area had been neglected since the America’s Cup.

Maintenance

“The average annual maintenance expenditure within the Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour during the past 10 years has been approximately $857,000 (excl GST).

“DoT (transport department) has also invested $8.5m in capital expenditure during the past 10 years, as well as a planned $15.8m of capital expenditure budgeted in the next two years which includes the construction of a dedicated penholder facility and major electrical upgrades across the harbour.”

The department said the replacement of Jetty 3 would complete works to make the harbour safe after a 2015 audit noted a number of the mid-70s jetties needed replacement.

“Over the past few years, several jetties that had been decommissioned have since been removed.”

The department said if demand rose and funding became available, the new jetty could be expanded.

Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk said the project would support local jobs and involve local subbies.

“Our Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour is vital as it caters for both recreational and commercial fishing vessels,” Ms McGurk said.

“These upgrades for Jetty 3 will only make it that much easier to access open water and accommodate for more vessels with the additional new berths.”

by STEVE GRANT