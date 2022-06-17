Damn good effort to help fill tummies

FREMANTLE ROTARY’S Give a Damn – Give a Can has pulled in more than $8500 worth of donated food to St Pat’s.

Rotary champion George Booth said despite rising prices and tough times, he was taken by how much people had been willing to donate.

He said one of the highlights of the campaign was manning one of the collection baskets at a supermarket when a burly bloke came up and dumped in an armful of cans. He then told Mr Booth to go and fill his own arms from the supermarket’s shelves, saying he’d been homeless before picking up a well-paid job as a FIFO worker.

Mr Booth dropped in to the Herald to say thanks for our recent stories, noting the publicity about schools had opened up more doors for the club.

The food from the collection will be used in hampers for those living homeless, or used in St Pat’s kitchen for hot breakfasts and lunches.

Last year the donated food made up hampers throughout the year until just before Christmas.

Freo Rotary also donated two large boxes of beanies, socks, gloves and scarves to help people get through winter.