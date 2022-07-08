‘Leed’ the way

‘DIRTY LEEDS’ are coming to town.

The famous English Premier League side – officially known as Leeds United – will hold fan events and an open training session at Fremantle Oval ahead of their glamour friendly against Crystal Palace at the Optus Stadium in Perth on July 22.

Formed in 1919, Leeds United have a rich and tumultuous history.

Throughout their 103 years “The Whites” have experienced great highs – winning domestic trophies and enjoying European runs under manager Don Revie between 1961 and 1974 – and gut-wrenching lows -being relegated in the 2003-04 season in the wake of the club financially imploding.

Infamously they were labelled the dirtiest team in England by the football association in 1964 because of the players’ poor disciplinary records and their “take-no-prisoners” approach on the field. The name has stuck.

The club still polarises soccer fans today, but love them or loathe them, they are one of the institutions of the world game.

“Leeds is a great club with a decorated history, and its fans are widely known as some of the most passionate in the English Premier League,” Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said. “We are delighted to be the home of Leeds United during their time in Perth, and I can’t wait to welcome all football fans to Fremantle for what will be an event to remember.”

Gage Roads, located on Victoria Quay in Fremantle, will host a Leeds United Official Supporters Event with special guests from the first team squad at 4pm Thursday July 21, and a pre-match party from 12-4pm on Friday July 22 featuring Leeds legends Tony Dorigo and Michael Bridges.

On Friday July 22, the first 150 lucky fans to Gage Roads for the pre-game party will secure a spot on one of two Leeds United Legends cruises.

Fans can join either Tony Dorigo or Michael Bridges as they race up the Swan River on the Sealink water transfer to Optus Stadium for the big game.

Gage Roads will also show the Leeds v Crystal Palace game live on a big screen.

The free, un-ticketed open training session will be held at Fremantle Oval at 3.30pm on Wednesday July 20.

For more information on Leeds United activities in Fremantle please go to visitfremantle.com.au/ICON.

And don’t forget your shin guards if you go along to the open training session.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK