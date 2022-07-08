What a treasure

THE State Treasury building will be transformed into an open artists and writer’s studio with a dual residency by artist Tessa MacKay and screenwriter and director Roderick MacKay.

For two weeks they’ll be taking over treasury’s “The Mark” venue, which overlooks Stirling Gardens in the Perth CBD, telling stories and chatting with the public while they create.

Ms MacKay’s residency comes while she’s at an artistic crossroads: She’s previously done hyper-realistic portraits like her 2019 Archibald finalist depiction of David Wenham (which will be exhibited at The Mark) and is now moving to natural landscapes and botanic still life works.

Mr Mackay, whose debut feature film The Furnace had its global premiere at the Venice Film Festival, will be working on his many existing screenplays.

They’ll be there for two weeks starting with a free meet and greet on August 1 at 5pm.