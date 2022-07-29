Locals welcome jetty design

FISHERS will get more space to drop a line, while swimmers not keen on a towering bombie will be able to slip into the water from a low platform under plans to upgrade Ammo Jetty at Woodman Point.

Planning minister Rita Saffioti, who has fond memories of the area from her youth and holidays at the nearby Coogee Caravan Park, released the plans on Wednesday morning.

The new jetty will have a similar footprint to the existing structure, but will be a metre higher to accommodate the low-level platform and have a 50-metre long T-shaped head to give fishers more room.

“During the consultation state, we received more than 1000 submissions from members of the public, which highlights just how important this project is to the community,” Ms Saffioti said.

“A lot of people have a lot of history in this area too; people learned to fish here, did a diving course, we jumped from the railings.

“I grew up in Roleystone and Coogee Beach was sort of our beach, so when I learned to drive in particular me and my friend from Kelmscott used to come down all the time.”

She brought the family down on a holiday a few years ago and “absolutely loved it”.

“It’s an old-style holiday, where you’re in close proximity to the water, you had the jetty and my kids are jumping off the jetty.

“What I liked about it was it had a really good family atmosphere down here.

“The retention and protection of the existing jetty piles and associated marine biota and sea life, coupled with the extra separation from fishers and improved access to the water will not only ensure the jetty continues as a popular dive site, but is also sure to attract more visitors once complete.”

Coogee locals Alan Andrew and Irais Ramalho were having one of their regular walks along the beach when the plans were revealed.

“I just love it – I can’t wait,” Ms Ramalho said.

Breeze

“My husband comes here swimming every day and in summer we all go in and come here to catch the breeze.”

Thirty years of living in Coogee hasn’t taken the gloss off: “I love living here and don’t think I’ll ever move.”

Ms Saffioti said the transport department would spend about six months on detailed designs before going to market to gauge the cost: “That’s the scary bit,” she joked.

