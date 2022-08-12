BEELIAR Primary School were also winners at the WasteSorted Awards after reducing its waste by an impressive 30 tonnes over the last four years.

With a bunch of waste-reduction programs including a new chicken coop which not only provides the canteen with eggs but also provides somewhere for the foodscraps to go, the school was able to get rid of one of its main waste bins. The school has also been big on recycling.

The school’s sustainability leader Tim Mangano said they’d also run a weekly gardening club, a Waste Wise Warrior composting program and appointed bin monitors.

Student Ruby says she likes the “Chicken Champions” program because of collecting the eggs in the morning and knowing they were looking after a living being.