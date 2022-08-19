Heroes of the jukebox

IN this occasional series, featuring local community radio station Radio Fremantle, we feature Mike White, who broadcasts his Jukebox Heroes show every Wednesday from 1-3pm. You can listen at 107.9FM or via www. radiofremantle.com.au either live or later, through the archived shows.

MIKE has lived in Perth’s northern and southern suburbs over the past 14 years.

Originally from Newcastle in the UK, he served as a full-time firefighter for 10 years before moving to the Middle East to work in emergency management, where he also stayed another decade.

He moved to Australia’s oil and gas sector in December 2006 mainly in the role of emergency management advisor. Mike is 59 years old and now retired.

“My connections to Fremantle are based on my love for photography and Fremantle’s architecture, the local people and the Freo ‘vibe’ offer countless opportunities for me to capture impressive images.

“Oh, and my partner’s family follow the South Fremantle Bulldogs!

“I am an accredited professional photographer with over 35 years of experience.

“As a lover of the great outdoors, my images tend to focus on any of the ‘scapes’: land, sea, city, aerial, etc. I have also conducted several photography workshops for beginners mainly in Rockingham.

“With the advent of the drone, I have included aerial abstracts/scenes to my portfolio as this gives a whole new perspective for us to explore.

“My images have been published in international magazines and I have been recognised in many photographic competitions across Australia.

“I am a qualified judge with the WA Photographic Judging Association (WAPJA)

“I got involved with Radio Fremantle last year as a volunteer and started as an assistant to the production team.

“This gave me the experience I needed to learn the programming and also allowed me the opportunity to become a presenter of my own show.

“I had previous presenting experience so that came fairly easily.

“My show runs for two hours 1 – 3pm on a Wednesday and I play music to get you through the mid-week slump!

“Along with great music, I add music trivia and fun facts from music history, celebrate birthdays of music legends and celebrate the music legacy from those who are no longer with us.

“You can get in touch for requests, dedications and shout-outs for your community events.”

by PAUL REILLY