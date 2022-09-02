Ready to swoop

WHILE the Dockers line up this weekend for their first finals appearance since 2015, the North Fremantle Football Club’s women’s team will be hoping for back-to-back grand final success – and they’ve only been playing two years.

The North Freo Magpies were established in 2021, with just six players turning up to the first training session, but will be up against Melville in the Women’s Perth Football League grand final today (Saturday September 2) at Wyong Reserve in Bentley.

Not only has the club grown from those six players to 70 this season, but according to coach Jordan Handcock and captain Ariel Mroz the “incredible environment,” created at the club has been a big part of their success.

“I think the environment the players have created through friendships is to blame; everyone is really close and loves spending time with each other and getting to training and the games,” Mr Handcock said.

Ms Mroz said “the greater NFFC has been very supportive of the women’s team since day one”.

She also notes that the team’s become a juggernaut: “The women’s competition is certainly still a growing part of the league, but I don’t remember any of the men’s games pulling a crowd like the one at our last game in the qualifying final,” she said.

Despite only beginning her football career four years ago Ms Mroz was selected as captain at the start of 2022, having played in the victorious 2021 team.

Mr Handcock said, “there’s definitely some nerves” coming in to today’s final, but says his players are mostly excited by the opportunity: “It’s not every day you get to play in the grand final.”

by ISABELLA HOLLAND