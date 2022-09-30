Supreme love

A YOUNG animal lover has teamed up with a Fremantle pizzeria with a quirky campaign to raise awareness about homeless animals.

Former Melville high school student Dean Morris recruited Hilton Pizza for his Pizza4Paws, which will see customers get a flyer with their order featuring a rescue animal needing a new home.

Hilton Pizza owner Siobhan Farrell is a proud animal lover and has distributed more than 500 flyers each week for Desperate for Love Pound Rescue.

“It costs nothing but a little time and it can make a huge impact in the community,” Ms Farrell said.

“It gets people talking about the homeless dog situation we all have now and hopefully solve this problem”.

Mr Morris said Pizza4Paws was an “out-of-the-box” way to raise awareness.

“Covid and things going back to normal means people are giving up their animals… and rescue homes are full of animals looking for a home,” he said.

Give Our Strays A Chance, an organisation which Mr Morris set up when he was 10 years old, is also holding Bark in the Park again at South Freo Dog Beach tomorrow (Sunday October 2) from 9am – 1pm.

The event will allow people to meet and fall in love with rescue animals from charities across Perth and will have doggy competitions and food stalls.

“The aim has always been letting people know that there are strays out there and animals looking for a home,” Mr Morris said.

“Rescue (organisations) put so much effort into dogs and cats to rehabilitate them, to make sure they are ready to be welcomed into their new home”.

Full details about Bark in the Park can be found on the GOSAC Facebook page.