Foodworks to close

=FOODWORKS in East Fremantle has told staff the supermarket will close in November after lease negotiations broke down.

Owners Lis and Malcolm Ward wrote to staff on Tuesday to say after 13 years they’d been unable to reach agreement with their landlord.

“We have for quite some time been negotiating with the landlord over significant issues including customer parking, roof leaks and other aspects of the store and they have now confirmed they are not prepared to undertake any actions unless we pay a significantly higher rent than we have been paying,” they wrote.

“This has made it entirely uneconomical to try and continue to run the store and we have chosen to end our lease.”

The couple say they will trade to the end of October or early November before dismantling the store.