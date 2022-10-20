Paperbark Risk

MANNING PARK’S paperbarks and fringing wetlands are at risk of dying out. a leading conservationist has warned.

Australian Native Plants Society national conservation officer Eddy Wajon says the paperbarks are already obviously dwindling and Cockburn council needs to rethink how it manages the historic park and its lake.

“At this rate of demise, Manning Lake will eventually be reduced to a Hyde Park-like landscape of neat lawn, a bitumen lakeside track, and open water that is devoid of fringing wetland trees,” Dr Wajon said.

He said it would mean the end of the feeding, breeding and sheltering habitat relied on by a host of wildlfe, some listed as threatened.

Alas Manning Park

Dr EDDY WAJON is the Australian Native Plant Society Australia national conservation officer and former state president and Murdoch branch president of the Wildflower Society of WA.

In the 1800, colonists flocked to Perth under the cruel illusion of inexhaustible, rich farmlands and later gold.

In the Fremantle and Cockburn areas, people had to grub a living out of the “barren” land that they actually found.

Waves of genocide, vegetation clearing, fauna extermination, limestone quarrying, and pollution produced by one noxious industry after another, consumed this once lovely, sustainably-managed boodja.

Almost all of the many small freshwater wetlands that dotted this area were cultivated to grow food, and like the Dixon Swamp massacre ground, were often bitterly contested.

These market gardens were soon abandoned as unprofitable and the wetlands were drained or filled and converted to sports fields. Beale Park, Davilak Reserve, Dixon Reserve and most other sports grounds were once wetlands that supported the richest biodiversity of all habitats on the Swan Coastal Plain.

Only Manning Lake seems to have survived. Was this due to the wealthy Manning family who did not feel compelled to grub the life and soul out of their Manning Park estate and fence it against straying intruders?

Or maybe, because the Whadjuk-Noongar pronounced its old name of Davey’s Lake as Devil’s Lake, did the colonists keep out of this sacred women’s site and its rich hunting ground, abundant in dgilgie (crustacea) and yakaan (snake-necked turtle)?

Manning Lake is still renowned for providing the only summer refuge along the coast of Fremantle/Cockburn for at least 21 species of birds that are either listed as threatened or priority species, or as migratory birds protected under international agreements.

It remains a home and a breeding ground for yakaan, quenda and about 74 other species of native birds, frogs, reptiles and mammals. However, the rich and rare biodiversity of Manning Lake is waning.

Unfortunately, the water levels in Manning Lake are higher than they were in the past, throughout the year, due to stormwater run-off from surrounding suburbs being drained into the lake.

This is slowly killing the freshwater paperbarks in the fringing wetland vegetation: this species of tree does not tolerate year-round inundation. The fringing vegetation of the lake now has no open soil to…

