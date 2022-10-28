Talent exposed

A GROUP of Fremantle-based photographers who studied under J Shed’s Pete Zuvela are having their first public exhibition, opening this week.

Exposed features the work of David Broadfoot, Katheryn Asenjo, Wendy Attenborough, Amanda Powell and Alessandra S Cavassa.

It opens at Greg James Sculpture Studios at J Shed, Arthurs Head, this weekend and runs until Sunday November 6.

“I’ve been around long enough to remember my grandfather using a Kodak Box Brownie,” said Broadfoot, a former East Fremantle councillor.

“I don’t really have a preference in the type of photography I practice although water does seem to play a role in much of my work.”

Asenjo was born in Venezuala but made WA her home 10 years ago.

“I immediately fell in love with the vast and untouched territory of Western Australia which has been my inspiration for this photography exhibition,” she said.

by Katheryn Asenjo