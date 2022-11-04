Matilda Bay plan rejected

FREMANTLE council’s planning committee has refused to support a redevelopment of the Matilda Bay Brewery in North Fremantle.

The proposed redevelopment included three residential towers, as well as a restaurant, food hall, offices and a public realm, but the committee was concerned that at 20 storeys it was too high, wasn’t sensitive enough to the site’s heritage or surroundings, and the issue of extra traffic hadn’t been adequately addressed.

“We know traffic is already a concern for residents in the area,” Freo mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said.

“We need to sit down with the state government, Town of Mosman Park and developers working in the area to find solutions now rather than fixing problems later.”

The city’s Design Advisory Committee recommended that more of the historic building – initially a Ford factory – be integrated into the new design.

The final decision lies with the state Development Assessment Panel.