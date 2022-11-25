Trimmed and away

WORKS will finally start on the redevelopment of East Fremantle Oval early next month, but only after the council dropped a range of items to make it fit budget.

At a special council meeting on Tuesday evening, the council trimmed the works to within $41,759 of the $33.3 million budget and agreed to hand over the site to builders Cooper and Oxley from this Monday (November 28).

Bulk earthworks are now scheduled for December 5, and demolition of the Merv Cowan Stand will start the following day.

Described in a staffer’s report as “scope departures” and “value engineering”, one of the big-ticket items to get scrapped was about $500,000 in landscaping between the oval and Allen Street.

“The amenity of this area can still be accommodated including the dog park and some footpaths which will be resolved,” an advice note read.

The East Fremantle Football Club will no longer get plasterboard ceilings and will have to make do with “painted concrete and exposes services” while the concrete walls no longer have a decorative imprint.

“Public art reduced to $100,000 to align with the town’s maximum contribution,” the report noted.