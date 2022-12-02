Black Cockatoo Crisis hits the big screen

CROWDFUNDED documentary Black Cockatoo Crisis screens at Luna Leederville December 1 to 7, laying out a roadmap of how to save WA’s iconic cockies.

Filmmaker Jane Hammond teamed up with West Perth’s Ian Hale from Halo, along with 342 supporters who donated $135,000 to bring the project to fruition.

From loss of habitat for the Carnaby’s black cockatoos to the Baudin’s black cockatoos being shot out of the sky in a battle with fruit growers in Perth’s hills, the film warns three species could be extinct within 20 years.

The film premiere sold out at Backlot Studios and screens three times daily at Luna until December 7.

A fresh threat to cockatoo habitat popped up this week, with surf park operators looking at clearing three hectares of banksia woodland at a government-chosen site in Jandakot.