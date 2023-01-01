LETTERS 31.12.22

Quick action

I WOULD like to commend the Fremantle constabulary for their swift action in apprehending a ne’er-do-well who was trying to break into cars on Saturday morning.

We live on a main thoroughfare into the town centre and suffer frequent vandalism and break-ins.

Within minutes of reporting the young man in question, they were on the case, and within the hour he had been apprehended.

The officer I dealt with over the phone was very proactive and super supportive. Thank you to you all for a job well done.

Kim

Fremantle

Fight they did

THANKS for publishing our Nasho Fair Go article and my personal story over two weeks (“Nashos call for a fair go,” Herald, December 17, 2022.

In the second part of my story at the end under “History”, I mentioned that CMF forces weren’t conscripted to fight overseas until 1943.

In fact, CMF forces fought with the regular and volunteer troops in the defence of Australian territory in Papua and New Guinea from 1941

My apologies to all the brave men, and the descendants of all the brave men, who fought in Papua and New Guinea from 1941, against the invading Japanese – many of whom lost their lives to save Australia from Japanese invasion, for my slip.

Many thanks and best wishes for 2023.

Dave Butterfield

Perth

We’ve deserted our environment

THE controversial wave park was knocked back last time because of its inappropriate location and environmental concerns.

Here we are again; same problem, different location.

Councils with dollar signs in their eyes. $$$

Whatever happened to protecting endangered species and their critical habitats?

The disgraceful State of the Environment report hidden from view by the Morrison government should have set alarm bells ringing off the walls.

This country is mostly barren tree-less, lifeless desert hell.

Why must we always want to knock down bushland to build things?

There’s no shortage of tree-less desert inland to build on.

Wouldn’t a wave park be better suited on the beach itself, utilising the ocean.

Brad Capes

Coolbellup

Farming is making us sick!

A NEW study by researchers at Monash University has just reported on beef and salmon bought from Australian supermarkets.

The study found that 55 per cent of the beef samples and 39 per cent of the salmon samples were harbouring bacteria which were resistant to a range of commonly used antibiotics.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to fight the drugs designed to kill them.

This is a global problem that can make infections much harder to treat.

Experts in infectious diseases warn that millions of extra people are dying each year because antibiotics no longer work.

Antibiotics are routinely administered to animals to make them grow faster and to prevent disease.

Animals on today’s farms are raised in cramped and unhygienic conditions, cooped up with thousands of others, languishing in their own waste with poor ventilation, inviting contagions.

These infections, which may be resistant to antibiotics, are easily spread to humans.

The antibiotic-resistance crisis is predicted to kill one person every three seconds by 2050.

England’s chief medical officer has called it “the greatest future threat to our civilisation”. This is a problem we can’t afford to ignore.

A shift to eating plant-based foods is necessary for our health, the environment, and of course would alleviate enormous suffering for animals.

Desmond Bellamy

Special Projects Coordinator

PETA Australia

What an insult

CRUISE liners are returning to Fremantle.

How do those on board get into Fremantle?

Walk 400 yards or so, to a level crossing at the rail station.

What an insult to tourism; Welcome to Fremantle.

Frank Cherry

Southlake