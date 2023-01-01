New milestone in Knutsford vision

ANOTHER milestone in the development of the Knutsford Precinct in Fremantle has been reached with DevelopmentWA selling the last site between Blinco and Knutsford streets to OP Properties.

The company had already purchased the site next door and earlier this year started works on developing its Montreal Commons development.

The new section will be known as Montreal Terraces and will include 39 apartments reaching up five storeys, setting a new benchmark for the area.

OP Properties director Luke Parker said they’d leveraged the site’s proximity to Montreal Street and the golf course, its distance from existing dwellings and its high level of sustainability to successfully make its pitch for the site, and height, in a competitive sale.

The precinct was envisaged as a sustainability and arts Mecca by former mayor Brad Pettitt, and OP Properties had to show how its designs could satisfy the One Planet principals he introduced to the City of Fremantle.

“We came into the precinct and there had been much work on sustainability already done by DevelopmentWA, and it was great and attractive,” Mr Parker said.

Hillam Architects have designed the Terraces and project director Gary Godfrey said apart from orientating the apartments to make use of the sun as much as possible, they would feature 75kw worth of solar panels on the roof.

Industrial heritage

Mr Godfrey said the finishings on the building would reflect the area’s industrial heritage, as well as the city’s port; its cranes will be part of the view for the top couple of storeys.

The high-end apartments will be a mix of family and smaller sizes, and Mr Parker says 10 have been built with universal access specifically built-in.

He says the Montreal Commons next door was popular with local downsizers, who’ve historically not had much opportunity to stay in the city.

“We are delighted OP Properties’ bid to develop DevelopmentWA’s Lot 1 was successful,” Mr Parker said.

“With the Montreal Commons build now well underway and due for completion next year, the opportunity to create another residential project physically alongside – and in the same mold – was a great opportunity to further add to the globally significant precinct.

“The design of the Montreal Terraces’ townhouses will balance privacy, a strong sense of community, flexible building designs for adaptive reuse over time and pursue One Planet Living National Recognition making it one of the most sustainable, exciting and entirely livable developments in Fremantle.”

The apartments will be powered by a community battery and have smart meters, with the allocations managed by Power Ledger, and Mr Parker said the savings generated would help to offset strata fees.

“Buyers want to be carbon neutral, but they want it to be cost-effective he said.”